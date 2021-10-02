Cardinals Activate LB Dennis Gardeck From IR, Elevate Two

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that they’ve activated LB Dennis Gardeck from injured reserve and elevated S Chris Banjo and OL Eric Smith to their active roster for Sunday’s game.

Gardeck, 26, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Sioux Falls in 2018. He made the final roster each of the past three seasons and after a breakout performance in 2020 he was placed on injured reserve in December.

Arizona re-signed Gardeck as a restricted free agent this offseason to the second-round tender, which is worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Gardeck appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals recording 16 tackles, one fumble recovery and seven sacks.