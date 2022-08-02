Cardinals Activate WR Marquise Brown, Make Two Other Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Tuesday they have activated WR Marquise Brown from the non-football injury list.

Arizona also signed OL Rashaad Coward to the roster and waived WR Christian Blake in a corresponding move.

Brown, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and caught 91 passes on 146 targets for 1,008 yards receiving and six touchdowns.