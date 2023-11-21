Cardinals Announce Five Roster Moves For Week 12

The Arizona Cardinals announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday for Week 12.
The full list includes:
- Cardinals placed DL Leki Fotu on injured reserve.
- Cardinals signed DL Ben Stille to their active roster.
- Cardinals re-signed S Qwuantrezz Knight.
- Cardinals released WR Davion Davis from their practice squad.
- Cardinals re-signed WR Daniel Arias to their practice squad.
Fotu, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $4,068,470 rookie contract that included a $773,470 signing bonus.
Fotu will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.
In 2023, Fotu has appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and recorded 25 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
