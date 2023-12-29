Cardinals Announce Three Roster Moves For Week 17

The Arizona Cardinals officially placed WR Marquise Brown and DL Jonathan Ledbetter on injured reserve and claimed LB Trevor Nowaske off waivers from the Lions, according to Darren Urban of the team’s site.

Ledbetter, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Dolphins. Unfortunately, Miami placed Ledbetter on injured reserve earlier on in the season with an ankle injury.

He eventually reverted to the non-football injury list and was cut loose in September 2021. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad shortly after and re-signed him to a futures deal in February of last year.

In 2023, Ledbetter appeared in 12 games and recorded 46 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss.