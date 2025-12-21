Cardinals CB Garrett Williams Suffered Achilles Injury

The Cardinals ruled out CB Garrett Williams on Sunday after he suffered an Achilles injury.

Williams, 24, was an honorable mention All-ACC during his freshman year at Syracuse. The Cardinals drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is in the third year of a four-year, $5,634,923 rookie contract that included a $1,098,126 signing bonus.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in ten games for the Cardinals and recorded 46 total tackles, one forced fumble, five pass deflections, and one interception.

We will have more on Williams as it becomes available.