Cardinals Decline LB Isaiah Simmons’ Fifth-Year Options

The Arizona Cardinals have declined to exercise LB Isaiah Simmons‘ fifth-year option for the 2024 season, according to Ian Rapoport.

The fifth-year option would have cost the Cardinals $12,722,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season had they picked it up.

Simmons, 24, was a two-year starter at Clemson and won the Butkus Award as college football’s best linebacker in 2019. The Cardinals used the No. 8 overall pick in 2019 draft on him.

Simmons signed a four-year, $20,664,055 rookie contract that includes a $12,588,404 signing bonus. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Simmons appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 99 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown, two forced fumbles, a recovery and seven pass defenses.