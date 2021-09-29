Cardinals Designate OLB Dennis Gardeck To Return, Place S Charles Washington On IR

The Cardinals announced they have officially placed S Charles Washington on injured reserve.

Arizona also officially designated OLB Dennis Gardeck to return from injured reserve.

Washington will miss three games minimum before being eligible to return. Gardeck has a 21-day window to practice with the team before Arizona has to add him to the active roster.

Gardeck, 26, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Sioux Falls in 2018. He made the final roster each of the past three seasons and after a breakout performance in 2020 he was placed on injured reserve in December.

Arizona re-signed Gardeck as a restricted free agent this offseason to the second-round tender, which is worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Gardeck appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals recording 16 tackles, one fumble recovery and seven sacks.