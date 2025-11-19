Cardinals Designate RB Trey Benson To Return From IR

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon announced they’ve designated RB Trey Benson to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, per Darren Urban of the team’s site.

This officially opens Benson’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Adam Schefter reported in early October that Benson had his knee scoped to address an issue with his meniscus and was expected to miss four to six weeks.

Benson, 23, transferred to Florida State after two seasons at Oregon. He was named Second-team All-ACC in 2022 and 2023.

The Cardinals drafted him with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,059,606 contract that includes a $1,226,984 signing bonus. He’s set to make a base salary of $1,070,437 in 2025 and carries a cap charge of $1,386,003.

In 2025, Benson has appeared in four games and recorded 29 rushing attempts for 160 yards (5.5 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with 13 receptions for 64 yards (4.9 YPC).