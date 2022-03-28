Cardinals Expected To Sign G Will Hernandez

Mike Garafolo reports that the Cardinals are expected to sign former Giants G Will Hernandez.

Garafolo notes that Hernandez is reunited with Cardinals OL coach Sean Kugler, who was his college line coach.

Hernandez reportedly visited with the Cardinals this past weekend.

Hernandez, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.45 million contract with the Giants.

Hernandez has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2021, Hernandez appeared in all 17 games for the Giants, starting all of them at guard.