Cardinals Fine HC Jonathan Gannon $100,000 For Altercation With RB Emari Demercado

According to Adam Schefter, the Cardinals are fining HC Jonathan Gannon $100,000 for his altercation with RB Emari Demercado in Week 5.

Gannon was spotted striking Demercado in his chest after the running back dropped the ball before crossing the goal line on a potential 72-yard touchdown run.

Schefter notes that Gannon will not face further discipline.

Tom Pelissero clarifies that the NFL will not take any further action against Gannon. According to Pelissero, the NFL has been in contact with the NFLPA and the Cardinals organization.

“We have been in contact with the NFLPA, and the club which addressed the matter. There is no further action from the league,” an NFL spokesperson told Pelissero.

Gannon, 42, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

He spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator in 2021, while the Cardinals hired him as head coach in 2023.

During his time as the Cardinals’ head coach, Gannon has put together a record of 14 wins and 25 losses.