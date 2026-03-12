Cardinals Have Not Told Jacoby Brissett He Will Be QB1

Per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals have not yet told QB Jacoby Brissett he will be the Week 1 starter in 2026.

Arizona moved on from QB Kyler Murray this offseason and Brissett filled in as the starter for the final 12 games last year. However, Arizona signed QB Gardner Minshew after hiring HC Mike LaFleur, and it doesn’t seem like the starter is set in stone at this time.

Brissett, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brissett to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract in 2022. The Commanders signed him as a free agent in 2023, and he signed another one-year pact with the Patriots in 2024.

The Cardinals signed Brissett to a two-year contract last March.

In 2025, Brissett appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and made 12 starts. He completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had 38 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals’ quarterback situation as the news is available.