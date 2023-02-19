Cardinals Hiring Browns QB Coach Drew Petzing As OC

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are hiring Browns QB coach Drew Petzing as their offensive coordinator.

Petzing had been tabbed as the favorite to land the job under new Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon and the team moved quickly to get him in the fold.

He joins recently hired DC Nick Rallis, formerly the linebacker coach with the Eagles, as the core of Gannon’s staff.

Petzing, 35, began his NFL coaching career with the Browns as a football operations intern in 2013. The Vikings hired him as an offensive assistant in 2014-2015, promoted him to WRs assistant and QBs assistant and finally hired him as their full-time WRs coach in 2019.

From there, the Browns hired Petzing as tight ends coach in 2020. He made the move to QB coach in 2022.