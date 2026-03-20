Cardinals Host Free Agent OL Oli Udoh For Visit

The Arizona Cardinals officially hosted free agent OL Oli Udoh for a visit on Friday.

Udoh, 29, was a sixth-round pick by the Vikings out of Elon University back in 2019. He finished a four-year, $2,686,964 contract with the Vikings that included a $166,964 signing bonus, and $166,964 guaranteed.

The Vikings brought Udoh back on a new contract, but he landed on injured reserve after just two games. He later joined the Saints in 2024 before signing a one-year contract with the Titans last year.

In 2025, Udoh appeared in 17 games for the Titans and made three starts for them.