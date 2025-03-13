Cardinals Hosted CB Asante Samuel, Jr. For Visit

The Arizona Cardinals hosted free agent CB Asante Samuel, Jr. for a visit on Wednesday, according to Field Yates.

Samuel has previously stated that he hopes to remain with the Chargers but all options are on the table for him at this point.

Samuel, 24, is the son of former NFL CB Asante Samuel and opted out of the 2020 collegiate season after eight games. The Chargers drafted Samuel Jr. with pick No. 47 overall.

Samuel played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $7,222,944 that included a $2,613,050 signing bonus.

In 2024, Samuel appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded 13 tackles, no interceptions and two pass defenses.