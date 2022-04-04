Cardinals Hosted RB Darrel Williams For Visit

According to Field Yates, the Cardinals hosted RB Darrel Williams for a visit on Monday.

Williams has been a valuable reserve the past few seasons with the Chiefs and would likely operate in the same capacity in Arizona.

Williams, 26, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2018. He played out the final year of his rookie contract and was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2021.

Kansas City re-signed him on a one-year deal for the season.

In 2021, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 558 yards on 144 carries (3.9 YPC) and six touchdowns to go along with 47 receptions on 57 targets for 452 yards and two more touchdowns.