Cardinals Hosting Anthony Weaver For Second Interview

Tom Pelissero reports that the Cardinals are hosting Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver for a second interview regarding their head coaching job.

Here is a current look at the candidates for Arizona:

Finalists:

Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Scheduled)

Candidates:

Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Titans)

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Texans DC Matt Burke (Requested)

Weaver is currently set to meet with the Bills and has drawn interest as both a head coach and coordinator around the league during this coaching cycle.

Weaver, 45, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

He took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens. He spent three years with Baltimore before heading to Miami in 2024 as their defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Dolphins’ defense ranked 22nd in yards allowed, 24th in points allowed, 18th in passing yards allowed, and 26th in rushing yards allowed.