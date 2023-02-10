Cardinals Hosting Bengals DC Lou Anarumo For Second Interview Friday

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are set to interview Bengals DC Lou Anarumo for a second time Friday regarding their head-coaching job.

Rapoport explains that with the Super Bowl in Arizona and the Cardinals taking their time with this search, it’s likely an announcement won’t come until next week.

At this point, it appears down to Anarumo and Giants OC Mike Kafka for the Cardinals’ job.

Anarumo, 56, began his coaching career at Wagner back in 1989 as their RB coach. He worked for a few universities before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Dolphins in 2012 as their DB coach.

The Giants hired Anarumo as their DB coach in 2018 but he left the following season to take the defensive coordinator job with the Bengals.

In 2022, the Bengals ranked No. 16 in total defense, including No. 7 against the run and No. 23 against the pass, and No. 6 in points allowed per game.