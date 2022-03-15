Cardinals Hosting CB Jeff Gladney For Visit

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals are bringing in former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney for a visit on Tuesday.

Schultz notes that Arizona is very intrigued by Gladney and believes he can play both inside and outside roles.

This comes after Gladney was recently acquitted of a third-degree domestic violence felony indictment.

Gladney, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $10,991,030 rookie contract that included a $5,553,476 signing bonus.

In 2020, Gladney appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 81 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble and three passes defended.