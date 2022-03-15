Cardinals Hosting CB Jeff Gladney For Visit

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals are bringing in former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney for a visit on Tuesday. 

Jeff Gladney

Schultz notes that Arizona is very intrigued by Gladney and believes he can play both inside and outside roles. 

This comes after Gladney was recently acquitted of a third-degree domestic violence felony indictment. 

Gladney, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $10,991,030 rookie contract that included a $5,553,476 signing bonus.

In 2020, Gladney appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 81 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble and three passes defended.

