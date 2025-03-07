Cardinals Hosting DL Roy Robertson-Harris For Visit

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are hosting DL Roy Robertson-Harris for a visit on Friday.
Robertson-Harris is an unrestricted free agent after being released by the Seahawks earlier this week.
Robertson-Harris, 31, signed with the Bears in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP. He was able to stick on the final 53-man roster and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent on a $645,000 deal in 2019.
The Bears placed a second-round tender worth $3.27 million on Robertson-Harris in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $24.4 million contract that includes $14 million in guarantees with the Jaguars in 2021.
From there, Jacksonville signed Robertson-Harris to a three-year, $30 million extension last year. The Jaguars traded him to the Seahawks in October in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
In 2024, Robertson-Harris appeared in six games for the Jaguars and 11 games for the Seahawks, recording 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass defense.
