Cardinals Hosting LB Jack Gibbens For Free Agent Visit This Week

According to Mike Reiss, the Cardinals will host LB Jack Gibbens for a free agent visit early this coming week.

He’s an unrestricted free agent after the Patriots elected not to tender him as a restricted free agent last week.

Gibbens, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Abilene Christian back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with Tennessee but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

The Titans promoted Gibbens to their active roster towards the end of the 2022 season and he managed to make the 53-man roster. Tennessee re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2024, but declined to tender him a contract last offseason. He caught on with the Patriots last year.

In 2025, Gibbens appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 81 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, four pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.