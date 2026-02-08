Cardinals Likely To Move On From Kyler Murray This Offseason

Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo stated on Good Morning Football that the Cardinals will most likely move on from QB Kyler Murray this offseason.

Murray already has $36.8 million in guarantees for 2026 and will earn another $19.5 million in 2027 guarantees in March. Arizona can cut Murray to avoid the latter, but it would trigger a $57 million dead-money charge.

Trading Murray would save nearly $35 million in cap space, making it a much better alternative for the Cardinals as long as they can find a taker. The asking price for Murray is expected to start at around a second or third-round pick. The Cardinals might have to pick up some of the tab to get that kind of return, however.

Jeremy Fowler has pointed out that teams like the Falcons and the Jets could attempt to make a move for Murray this offseason and one NFC source recently told Josh Weinfuss they thought the asking price would start with a second-round pick, and that the Cardinals would be willing to move off of Murray at that price.

Another league source thought it would be a third-round pick, comparing Murray to Raiders QB Geno Smith, who was traded for a third last year. This source told Weinfuss that while Murray “is a more talented player,” Smith was more consistent the season before he was dealt.

Murray sprained his foot in Week 5 and was kept on the active roster for a month. He seemed on the verge of returning before the Cardinals abruptly pivoted and named veteran Jacoby Brissett the starter, placing Murray on injured reserve. He missed the remainder of the season.

Murray, 28, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option, which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray then signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2022.

In 2025, Murray appeared in five games for the Cardinals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Murray and the Cardinals as the news is available.