Cardinals Make Five Practice Squad Moves

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Cardinals have signed OL Vitaliy Gurman to their practice squad.

Arizona also placed WR Jeff Smith and RB Damien Williams on the practice squad injured list and cut DT Jacob Slade and DB Quavian White.

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

DT Eric Banks T Jackson Barton RB Corey Clement WR Kaden Davis G Hayden Howerton (Injured) TE Bernhard Seikovits (International) DB Divaad Wilson OL Marquis Hayes DL Ben Stille LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams WR Jeff Smith (Injured) DT Phil Hoskins RB Damien Williams (Injured) RB Tony Jones WR Davion Davis QB Jeff Driskel OL Vitaliy Gurman

Williams, 31, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2014. He finished out the final year of a three-year, $1,535,000 rookie contract before the Dolphins used an original-round restricted tender on him worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season.

The Chiefs signed Williams to a one-year, $1.5 million contract in 2018. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 before signing a two-year, $8.1 million extension.

Kansas City picked up Williams’ 2020 option. However, the Chiefs opted to release him and he signed on with the Bears soon after. The Falcons signed Williams to a contract in March of 2022. He then had a brief stint with the Raiders this offseason before landing with the Cardinals.

In 2023, Williams has appeared in three games for the Cardinals and recorded 11 carries for 43 yards to go with two receptions on two targets for 12 yards.