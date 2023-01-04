Cardinals Make Three Roster Moves

According to Darren Urban, the Cardinals are adding wide receivers Auden Tate and Isaiah Coulter to their practice squad and are cutting OL Koda Martin from the unit.

Tate, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati.

The Falcons signed Tate to a one-year deal for the 2022 season but was released before the season. He bounced on and off the Eagles’ practice squad before being cut and recently worked out for the Cardinals.

In 2021, Tate appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.