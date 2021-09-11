Cardinals Make Three Roster Moves

According to Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals have made three roster moves ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the Titans.

The team placed LB Dennis Gardeck on injured reserve, signed LB Kylie Fitts to the active roster from the practice squad, and elevated CB Antonio Hamilton to the active roster.

Gardeck, 26, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Sioux Falls in 2018. He made the final roster each of the past three seasons and after a breakout performance in 2020, he was placed on injured reserve in December.

Arizona re-signed Gardeck as a restricted free agent this offseason to the second-round tender, which is worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Gardeck appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals recording 16 tackles, one fumble recovery, and seven sacks.