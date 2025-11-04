Cardinals Naming QB Jacoby Brissett Starter For Week 10

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Cardinals are naming QB Jacoby Brissett their starter for Week 10 against the Seahawks.

With the short week due to their upcoming game on Thursday night, announcing Brissett as the starter now gives them some early clarity.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, QB Kyler Murray is still getting healthy, and HC Jonathan Gannon likes how they are operating with Brissett under center.

Brissett, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brissett to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract in 2022. The Commanders signed him as a free agent in 2023, and he signed another one-year pact with the Patriots in 2024.

The Cardinals signed Brissett to a two-year contract this past March.

In 2025, Brissett has appeared in five games for the Cardinals and made three starts. He has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 860 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. He also has 15 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown.