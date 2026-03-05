Cardinals Not Tendering RFA RB Emari Demercado

Jordan Schultz reports the Cardinals are not tendering restricted free agent RB Emari Demercado, making him an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts next week.

Schultz adds Arizona might look to re-sign Demercado as an unrestricted free agent depending on his market.

Demercado, 27, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of TCU back in 2023.

He signed a three-year, $2.71 million contract that included a base salary of $915,000 in 2024.

In 2025, Demercado appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and rushed 44 times for 312 yards (7.1 YPC) and no touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 101 yards and one touchdown.