Cardinals Pick Up QB Kyler Murray’s Fifth-Year Option

The Arizona Cardinals have exercised QB Kyler Murray‘s fifth-year option, according to Ian Rapoport.

This comes as no shock, especially after GM Steve Keim said the team wasn’t looking to trade Murray.

Murray, 24, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The contract has a fifth-year option for the Cardinals to pick up in 2022.

In 2021, Murray appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 423 yards and five touchdowns.