Cardinals Place C Rodney Hudson On IR, Among Other Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they are placing veteran C Rodney Hudson on injured reserve and are also activating OL Joshua Miles and DL Jordan Phillips from IR.
We have made the following roster moves:
▫️ Activated OL Josh Miles and DL Jordan Phillips (back) from the injured reserve/designated for return list
▫️ Placed OL Rodney Hudson on injured reserve pic.twitter.com/L7uityHJvi
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 16, 2021
The Cardinals are also elevating three players for their Week 6 game, including OL Danny Isidora, TE Ross Travis, and LB Joe Walker.
In an additional move, the Cardinals are cutting TE Richard Rodgers from their practice squad.
Hudson, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He played out his four-year, $3,506,100 rookie contract in Kansas City before agreeing to a five-year, $44.5 million contract with the Raiders for the 2015 season.
Hudson was set to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2019 season before signing a three-year extension with the Raiders worth $33.75 million with $24.4 million guaranteed.
However, the Raiders traded him this offseason to the Cardinals.
In 2021, Hudson has appeared in four games for the Cardinals as their starting center.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!