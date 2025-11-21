Cardinals Placing RT Jonah Williams On Injured Reserve

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon announced they are placing RT Jonah Williams on injured reserve, per Josh Weinfuss.

Gannon added that Williams is scheduled to undergo surgery on his shoulder and will miss the rest of the season, via Weinfuss.

Williams, 28, was selected by the Bengals in the first round out of Alabama in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,630,162 rookie contract that included a $10,841,936 signing bonus.

The Bengals exercised Williams’ fifth-year option which will cost them $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Williams was testing the open market as an unrestricted in 2024 when he signed with the Cardinals in March on a two-year, $30 million deal.

In 2025, Williams appeared in nine games for the Cardinals.