Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Out For Week 10, QB Colt McCoy Will Start

Ian Rapoport reports that Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has been ruled out for Week 10 due to a hamstring injury and will be replaced by QB Colt McCoy.

Murray, 25, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona this summer.

In 2022, Murray has appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,168 yards receiving, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 359 yards and two touchdowns.

McCoy, 35, is a former third-round pick out of Texas by the Browns back in 2010. He was traded from Cleveland to the 49ers back in 2013 and later signed on with Washington as an unrestricted free agent in 2014.

McCoy made a base salary of $3 million for the 2019 season before signing a one-year deal with the Giants in 2020. He signed a one-year deal the following offseason with the Cardinals.

In 2021, McCoy appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and completed 74-99 pass attempts for 740 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.