Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Will Miss Rest Of Season With Foot Injury

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon announced that QB Kyler Murray will not play again for the rest of the season, per Josh Weinfuss.

Gannon mentioned that Murray had some tests on his foot injury, and it has been ruled that he’s not progressing.

Arizona will continue to roll with veteran QB Jacoby Brissett in the starting lineup.

It continues to look like there’s a strong possibility that the former No. 1 pick has played his last snap in Arizona.

There were some mixed messages from the team, but it seems like they might have made the switch even if Murray hadn’t been injured. That’s led to a widespread belief that the Cardinals will trade or cut Murray this offseason.

Murray sprained his foot in Week 5 and was kept on the active roster for a month. He seemed on the verge of returning before the Cardinals abruptly pivoted and named Brissett the starter, placing Murray on injured reserve.

Murray, 28, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2022.

In 2025, Murray has appeared in five games for the Cardinals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown.