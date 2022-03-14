Cardinals Re-Signing LB Dennis Gardeck & DL Michael Dogbe

Adam Schefter reports that the Cardinals are re-signing LB Dennis Gardeck to a three-year, $12 million deal. The team is also signing DL Michael Dogbe to a one-year contract.

Gardeck, 27, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Sioux Falls in 2018. He made the final roster each of the past three seasons and after a breakout performance in 2020, he was placed on injured reserve in December.

Arizona re-signed Gardeck as a restricted free agent to the second-round tender, which was worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Gardeck appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals recording 23 tackles.

Dogbe, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Arizona and managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie.

The Cardinals later waived Dogbe but brought him back to the practice squad before activating him to the 53-man roster.

In 2021, Dogbe appeared in 16 games for the Cardinals and recorded 27 tackles and one sack.