Cardinals Re-Signing OT Kelvin Beachum To Two-Year Deal

The Arizona Cardinals are re-signing OT Kelvin Beachum to a two-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz.

Beachum, 33, is a former seventh-round pick of the Steelers back in 2012. He played four years for the Steelers before signing a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Jaguars in 2016.

The Jaguars declined their two-year option on Beachum after one season. From there, Beachum signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets in 2017 and played out that contract.

From there, the Cardinals signed Beachum to a one-year deal in 2020. Arizona then opted to bring him back on a two-year deal back in 2021.

In 2022, Beachum appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals, making 17 starts for them at right tackle.