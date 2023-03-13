Cardinals Re-Signing OT Kelvin Beachum To Two-Year Deal

The Arizona Cardinals are re-signing OT Kelvin Beachum to a two-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz.
Beachum, 33, is a former seventh-round pick of the Steelers back in 2012. He played four years for the Steelers before signing a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Jaguars in 2016.
The Jaguars declined their two-year option on Beachum after one season. From there, Beachum signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets in 2017 and played out that contract.
From there, the Cardinals signed Beachum to a one-year deal in 2020. Arizona then opted to bring him back on a two-year deal back in 2021.
In 2022, Beachum appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals, making 17 starts for them at right tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!