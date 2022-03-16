Cardinals Re-Signing TE Maxx Williams To One-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Cardinals are re-signing TE Maxx Williams to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Williams, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. Williams played out the final of his four-year, $4.052 million contract before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2019.

Arizona later signed Williams to a two-year extension in November of 2020.

In 2021, Williams appeared in five games for the Cardinals and caught 15 passes for 179 yards receiving and one touchdown.