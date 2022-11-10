Cardinals Release DL Michael Dogbe

The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday that they’ve released DL Michael Dogbe.

Dogbe, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Arizona and managed to make the 53-man roster last year.

The Cardinals waived Dogbe in 2020 and later signed him to their practice squad. He returned to Arizona this past March on a one-year, $1 million contract.

In 2022, Dogbe appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and recorded 13 tackles and no sacks.