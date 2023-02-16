Cardinals Releasing DC Vance Joseph From Contract To Pursue Other Jobs

Josina Anderson reports that the Cardinals have informed defensive coordinator Vance Joseph today that they intend to release him from his contract to pursue other jobs.

Joseph wasn’t going to be back as the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator with new HC Jonathan Gannon taking over the defense.

Joseph reportedly has interest from the Broncos and Eagles.

Joseph, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers as their assistant defensive backs coach back in 2005. He spent six years in San Francisco before joining the Texans as their DBs coach in 2011.

After three years in Houston and two more with the Bengals, Joseph was hired by the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator. The Broncos would hire him as their head coach a year later, but elected to move after two seasons.

The Cardinals hired Joseph as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

During his two years as Broncos head coach, Joseph led the team to a record of 11-21 (34.3 percent) and no playoff appearances.