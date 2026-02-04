Cardinals Request Interview With Giants Assistant Charlie Bullen For Defensive Coordinator

According to Mike Garafolo, the Cardinals have requested an interview with Giants OLB coach Charlie Bullen for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Bullen was the interim DC for New York this past year after the Giants fired Shane Bowen. He did well enough to be retained on HC John Harbaugh‘s staff but might find a better opportunity in Arizona.

Bullen, 41, began his career as an assistant at Iowa in 2007 before joining the Dolphins in the same role in 2012.

In 2019, Bullen moved on to the Cardinals and was promoted to OLB coach the following year.

He had a brief stop at Illinois in 2023 before being hired by the Giants as their OLB coach in 2024. Bullen was promoted to interim DC of the Giants in November when the team opted to fire Shane Bowen.