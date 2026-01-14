Cardinals Request Interview With Steelers OC Arthur Smith

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals have requested an interview with Steelers OC Arthur Smith for their head coaching vacancy.

Here’s where Arizona’s search stands so far:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Requested)

(Requested) Texans DC Matt Burke (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

Smith, 43, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina back in 2006. From there, he worked for Washington for two years before being hired as an administrative assistant/defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

The Titans hired Smith as a defensive assistant/quality control coach a year later and he worked his way to TEs coach in 2015. Tennessee promoted him to offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur accepted the Packers’ HC job.

After Smith found success in that role, the Falcons hired him as their head coach in 2021. However, he was let go after three seasons and joined Pittsburgh as their offensive coordinator.

In three seasons in Atlanta, Smith had a record of 21-30 (.412 winning percentage) with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals’ HC search as the news is available.