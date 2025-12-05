Cardinals Rule Out Five From Week 14, Including WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out five players from Week 14, including WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), CB Max Melton (heel), WR Greg Dortch (chest), S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), and DL Walter Nolen III (knee), per Josh Weinfuss.

It’s been a rough sophomore season for Harrison, having missed time in recent weeks after undergoing surgery for appendicitis. He’ll now miss Sunday’s game because of a heel injury he suffered in Week 13.

Harrison Jr, 23, is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. He was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, a consensus All-American and the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

The Cardinals drafted him with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $35,374,742 contract, including a $22,547,084 signing bonus, $35,374,742 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $8,843,686.

In 2025, Harrison Jr. has appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and caught 40 passes on 69 targets for 594 yards (14.9 YPC) and four touchdowns.