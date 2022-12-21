Cardinals Rule Out QB Colt McCoy For Week 16, Will Start QB Trace McSorley

According to Adam Schefter, the Cardinals have ruled out QB Colt McCoy for Week 16 against the Buccaneers due to concussion and will start QB Trace McSorley in his place.

McCoy, 35, is a former third-round pick out of Texas by the Browns back in 2010. He was traded from Cleveland to the 49ers back in 2013 and later signed on with Washington as an unrestricted free agent in 2014.

McCoy made a base salary of $3 million for the 2019 season before signing a one-year deal with the Giants in 2020. He signed a one-year deal the following offseason with the Cardinals and returned again on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, McCoy has played in four games for the Cardinals and completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.