Cardinals Rule Out Three Players For Week 12, Including WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon announced they’ve ruled out WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (illness), OLB Baron Browning (concussion), and RB Emari Demercado (ankle) from Week 12, per Dani Sureck.

Harrison Jr. had surgery for appendicitis and also missed Week 11 against the 49ers.

Arizona is really shorthanded at receiver after placing WR Simi Fehoko on injured reserve, while they already lost veteran WR Zay Jones to a torn Achilles in recent weeks.

Harrison Jr, 23, is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. He was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, a consensus All-American and the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

The Cardinals drafted him with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $35,374,742 contract, including a $22,547,084 signing bonus, $35,374,742 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $8,843,686.

In 2025, Harrison Jr. has appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and caught 34 passes on 62 targets for 525 yards and four touchdowns.