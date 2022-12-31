Cardinals Rule Out WR DeAndre Hopkins For Week 17

Jordan Schultz reports that that Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is out for Week 17 against the Falcons due to a knee injury.

Hopkins, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

In 2022, Hopkins has appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and caught 64 passes for 717 yards receiving and three touchdowns.