Cardinals Announce Seven UDFA Signings

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed seven undrafted free agents on Tuesday.

Here are the seven UDFAs Arizona signed on Tuesday:

Elijah Culp/CB/James Madison Ka’ena Decambra/G/Arizona Jameson Geers/TE/Minnesota Cameron Robertson/OLB/SMU Harrison Wallace III/WR/Ole Miss Damonic Williams/DL/Oklahoma Wydett Williams Jr./S/Mississippi

Wallace III, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 71st-ranked receiver in the 2021 recruiting class out of Montgomery, Alabama. He committed to Penn State and remained there for four years before transferring to Ole Miss for his last season.

In his collegiate career, Wallace appeared in 54 games over five years at Penn State and Ole Miss. He caught 145 passes for 2,155 yards and 10 touchdowns.