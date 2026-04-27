NFC Notes: Carson Beck, Sean McVay, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Carson Beck had to field questions from reporters about whether he planned to have a chance to compete for the starting job in Arizona.

“I haven’t even stepped into the facility yet,” Beck said, via NFL.com. “My approach to this whole entire thing is being myself, being the best player that I possibly can be and just trying to take advantage of every single opportunity that I’m given. I’m super grateful. I don’t know what that will look like. I’m not sure what’s going to happen in the future, but I know for sure that I’m going to step in there and try to take advantage of every opportunity I can and just put my best foot forward each and every day.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay joked about his initial reaction to the team trading up to select a quarterback with the No. 13 pick in the first round.

“What do you guys think?” McVay said, via Pro Football Talk. “Am I angry right now? I will say this, though, the one thing that would never be doubted is we couldn’t be any more lockstep in every decision that we make. I get my demeanor last night, but we’re excited about it. There are different things. I always want to be mindful of how things come off and things like that. I’m very excited about last night and very excited about today. We couldn’t be more excited about us continuing to lead together, but every decision that we make is collective and collaborative. For any of the questions or misunderstandings just based on my demeanor or disposition last night, I did want to get that out of the way. This is my buddy right here. That was brought to my attention because I got so many texts. That was never my intended way to be able to come off, but sometimes I can be a little grumpy.”

“Well, there were other things that had nothing to do with that, which that’s normal life,” McVay noted when asked why he was grumpy. “The main thing was . . . I couldn’t be more excited about being able to add him, but also understanding how much I love Matthew Stafford, how respectful you want to always be and to the way things can be interpreted. The demeanor would’ve been stoic by nature because you are excited, but by no means — it is Matthew’s football team. I’m excited to be able to add Ty. What a blessing it is for him to be able to learn from Matthew and to be able to come into this atmosphere and environment. Whenever that time comes for him to get an opportunity to be Matthew’s successor will be on Matthew’s terms. I think that’s really what the important thing was. I didn’t want that to ever be misunderstood while not minimizing the excitement for Ty and the buy-in. Les and his group really liked him. As soon as we started really studying him, there was a body of work, like I talked about, that was a good, fun evaluation. A lot of the concepts that we would activate. The guy is a football junkie and plays with the timing and rhythm. You can see that he’s a coach’s son. His journey is a fun one that he’s been through.”

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider noted the importance of the team selecting RB Jadarian Price out of Notre Dame at the end of the first round, given that they lost Super Bowl MVP RB Kenneth Walker to the Chiefs in free agency.

“Yeah, it was important,” Schneider said, via NFL.com. “We weren’t going to, like, completely force it. But it was important. There’s still some darn-good running backs left. Yeah, if you said, your needs, it was definitely one of ours. We just lost a really good runner in Ken Walker, you know.”