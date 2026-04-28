NFC Notes: George Kittle, Jeremiyah Love, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle wasn’t ready to say that he will be back for training camp after suffering an Achilles tear last season.

“Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves,” Kittle said when asked about a training camp return, via Niners Wire. “We’ll dip our toes back in a little bit slower than that. But hey, who knows? Miracles have happened.”

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort spoke during his post-first-round press conference about the selection of Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love with the third overall draft pick, making him the first running back to be drafted in the top five since Saquon Barkley.

“We’re evaluating each player, each position,” Ossenfort said, via NFL.com. “We’re stacking our board. When we’re picking that high, the goal is to add an impact player. There were certainly other players that we talked about. We talked about the position, understand all that. In the end, we felt we added the guy that could impact our team the most. Just really excited about the versatility that he brings to the offense. It’s a good room. There’s no question, it’s a good room. As with anything else, the competition will take care of itself. That’ll be for Mike and his staff to sort out. It’s a good problem to have.”

Rams

Rams RB Kyren Williams threw his support behind OT Warren McClendon, Jr. and reiterated that he was a staple along the team’s offensive line last season.

“I learned so much about Warren,” Williams said, via Rams Wire. “I love him as a player and being out there on that field with him when I had the chance this year to do that with him. It was fun because he has that competitive mindset, competitive spirit. ‘Big Rob’ was a big part of our offense, but he didn’t flinch. He came right in and was going against the best defensive ends in the league. For me and for Warren, it’s honestly a hats off to him and just the work that he puts in and I’m super excited to see where he goes this year because he’s probably one of my favorite teammates to play with.”