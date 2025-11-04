Cardinals Say ‘Nothing’s Changed’ Regarding Kyler Murray’s Status As Starting QB

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon was asked if Monday night’s performance from QB Jacoby Brissett to snap Arizona’s losing streak has changed the team’s stance on QB Kyler Murray as the starter.

“Nothing’s changed on that,” he responded, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.

Reporters pressed Gannon to expand further and all he would say was “[That’s] just how I feel” before shutting down the line of questioning.

He reiterated Murray “just wasn’t healthy enough to go” with his foot injury and his absence from the game wasn’t related to anything else.

Murray’s status in Arizona has become a question over the past week. He and the team were struggling before he went down with a sprained foot, and there was a point last week when it looked like Murray might be available for Monday night before the team pivoted back to Brissett, who played well again and seemed to run the offense better.

NFL Media reported the Cardinals are not “soft-benching” Murray with his foot injury and that he should be ready to play in Week 10 against the Seahawks.

However, things definitely seem off about the situation. If the Cardinals bench Murray for Brissett, that would intensify the long-term questions about Murray’s future in Arizona that are already bubbling up given the team’s losing record.

Murray, 28, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after deciding to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s of the MLB in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option, which was worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona in 2022.

In 2025, Murray has appeared in five games for the Cardinals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions to go along with 29 rushing attempts for 173 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals’ quarterback situation as the news is available.