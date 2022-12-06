Cardinals Sign DL Michael Dogbe & LB Blake Lynch To P-Squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they’ve re-signed DL Michael Dogbe and LB Blake Lynch to their practice squad.

Here’s the Cardinals’ updated practice squad:

Dogbe, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Arizona and managed to make the 53-man roster last year.

The Cardinals waived Dogbe in 2020 and later signed him to their practice squad. He returned to Arizona this past March on a one-year, $1 million contract.

In 2022, Dogbe appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and recorded 15 tackles and no sacks.