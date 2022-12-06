Cardinals Sign DL Michael Dogbe & LB Blake Lynch To P-Squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they’ve re-signed DL Michael Dogbe and LB Blake Lynch to their practice squad.

Here’s the Cardinals’ updated practice squad:

  1. DL Manny Jones
  2. TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
  3. DL Antwaun Woods (Injured)
  4. S Josh Thomas
  5. OL Badara Traore
  6. WR Javon Wims
  7. G Lachavious Simmons (Injured)
  8. DB Nate Hairston
  9. TE Maxx Williams
  10. RB Ty’Son Williams
  11. DT Eric Banks
  12. G Koda Martin
  13. OT Julien Davenport
  14. TE Chris Pierce
  15. WR Pharoh Cooper
  16. DB Juju Hughes
  17. WR Andre Baccellia
  18. DL Michael Dogbe
  19. LB Blake Lynch

Dogbe, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Arizona and managed to make the 53-man roster last year.

The Cardinals waived Dogbe in 2020 and later signed him to their practice squad. He returned to Arizona this past March on a one-year, $1 million contract. 

In 2022, Dogbe appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and recorded 15 tackles and no sacks.

