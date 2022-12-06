Cardinals Sign DL Michael Dogbe & LB Blake Lynch To P-Squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they’ve re-signed DL Michael Dogbe and LB Blake Lynch to their practice squad.
Here’s the Cardinals’ updated practice squad:
- DL Manny Jones
- TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
- DL Antwaun Woods (Injured)
- S Josh Thomas
- OL Badara Traore
- WR Javon Wims
- G Lachavious Simmons (Injured)
- DB Nate Hairston
- TE Maxx Williams
- RB Ty’Son Williams
- DT Eric Banks
- G Koda Martin
- OT Julien Davenport
- TE Chris Pierce
- WR Pharoh Cooper
- DB Juju Hughes
- WR Andre Baccellia
- DL Michael Dogbe
- LB Blake Lynch
Dogbe, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Arizona and managed to make the 53-man roster last year.
The Cardinals waived Dogbe in 2020 and later signed him to their practice squad. He returned to Arizona this past March on a one-year, $1 million contract.
In 2022, Dogbe appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and recorded 15 tackles and no sacks.
