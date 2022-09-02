Cardinals Sign S Jalen Thompson To Three-Year, $40M Extension

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they have signed S Jalen Thompson to a three-year contract extension through 2025, per Darren Urban of the team’s official site.
Tom Pelissero reports that Thompson’s three-year extension is worth nearly $40 million with $24.5 million guaranteed.
Thompson, 24, was a fifth-round supplemental pick of the Cardinals in 2019. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,540,000 in 2022.
In 2021, Thompson appeared in all 17 for the Cardinals and recorded 121 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, and seven pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!