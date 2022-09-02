Cardinals Sign S Jalen Thompson To Three-Year, $40M Extension

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they have signed S Jalen Thompson to a three-year contract extension through 2025, per Darren Urban of the team’s official site.

Tom Pelissero reports that Thompson’s three-year extension is worth nearly $40 million with $24.5 million guaranteed.

Thompson, 24, was a fifth-round supplemental pick of the Cardinals in 2019. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,540,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Thompson appeared in all 17 for the Cardinals and recorded 121 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, and seven pass defenses.