Cardinals Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

According to Darren Urban of the team’s site, the Cardinals are re-signing WR Davion Davis and DL Jacob Slade to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Davis, 26, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Sam Houston State in 2019. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason but signed on with their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

The Vikings later brought Davis back and promoted him to the active roster. He signed a futures deal with Minnesota in January of 2020 but was let go that August.

From there, Davis caught on with the Browns before joining the Texans. However, he was placed on IR during camp and later cut with a settlement. He caught on with the Texans’ practice squad last year and bounced on and off their taxi squad. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad in August.

In 2021, Davis appeared in two games for the Texans and caught one of three targets for 17 yards.