Cardinals Signing C Hjalte Froholdt To Two-Year, $20M Extension

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Cardinals are signing C Hjalte Froholdt to a two-year, $20 million extension through 2028.

Froholdt was scheduled to make a base salary of $4,770,000 in 2026 and carry a cap number of $6,958,334.

Froholdt, 30, was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Patriots out of Arkansas. The Denmark native was then placed on injured reserve by the team after suffering a shoulder injury during the preseason.

He was later waived by New England in November of 2020 before being claimed by the Texans. He failed to make the team’s final roster and was re-added to the practice squad.

From there, the Browns signed Froholdt off of the Texans’ practice squad. He spent a couple of seasons on and off the team’s active roster before the team signed him to a futures contract in 2022.

Froholdt became an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals. He re-signed a two-year, $12 million extension ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2025, Froholdt appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and made 17 starts at center.